Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government and Indian School of Business (ISB) on Monday announced a strategic collaboration to revolutionise forest management and community livelihoods in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department (APFD), Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (APFDC) and Bharti Institute of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business (ISB) aims to unlock the potential of forest resources and empower local communities, particularly women, to drive economic growth and sustainable development, ISB said in a statement.

"Data shows that forests have the potential to generate a wide range of products derived from different species. Vast reserves of untapped potential exist in the form of handcrafted items and other resources that remain underappreciated in the market," Andhra Pradesh Forest Department Head of Forest Force Chiranjiv Choudhary said.

***** Godavari Biorefineries enters into partnership with Catalyxx Inc

* Godavari Biorefineries on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with Catalyxx Inc for getting access to technology for the conversion of ethanol for up to 30,000 tonnes of biobutanol and other higher alcohols.

In the first phase, Godavari will construct and operate a facility designed to produce 15,000 metric tonnes of biobutanol and higher alcohols annually, according to a statement.

