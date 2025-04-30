Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Apollo Diagnostics, part of the healthcare provider Apollo Hospitals Group, on Wednesday announced the unveiling of its Digi-Smart Central Reference Laboratory (CRL), here.

It is a fully automated facility designed to dramatically accelerate diagnostic timelines with error-free operations to enhance patient care. This initiative leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver a 60 per cent reduction in Laboratory sample Turnaround Time (TAT), a release from the group said.

"The state-of-the-art facility, spanning 45,000 square feet, integrates five major laboratory disciplines—Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Serology, Haematology, and Hemostasis—into a unified, digitally monitored, and fully automated track," it said.

"This seamless integration, powered by advanced robotics, high-definition cameras, bespoke algorithms, and machine learning technologies, optimises processes, mitigates errors, and significantly improves clinical outcomes," the release added.

"Our Digi-Smart Lab represents a paradigm shift in diagnostic efficiency and accuracy," said Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals.

