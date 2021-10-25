New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals on Monday said it will offer free COVID-19 vaccination to children with specific comorbidities across its hospital network.

It is anticipated that approval will soon be granted for vaccinating children with specific comorbidities and immediately after getting the nod, the free vaccination initiative would be launched by the healthcare major, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Youth Impersonates Indian Army Officer To Marry Girlfriend In Ahmednagar, Arrested At Bhingar Cantonment.

The list is expected to include children with haematological, neurological, cardiac, liver, gastrointestinal, rheumatic, cancer, respiratory, genitourinary, and developmental disorders, it added.

However, this is an indicative list and the final list of comorbidities eligible for free vaccination would be as per the list published by the government, Apollo Hospitals stated.

Also Read | REET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Answer Keys, Raise Objections Online at reetbser21.com.

"Adults have been the focus of vaccination till now as by and large, children have been spared from severe COVID infection. However, this is not the case in children with comorbidities. These children continue to be at high risk of developing a severe infection," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

In addition, children with comorbidities have also seen a significant psychosocial impact as the lockdown resulted in their missing out on the personalised attention and specialized treatment and care that they require, he added.

"The government's approval of vaccinations for children with co-morbidities, when it comes through, will be a welcome step in the right direction. Realising the criticality of this vaccination, we will be extending the COVID vaccines completely free of cost to children with comorbidities and giving them the necessary 'kavach' (shield) against COVID!” Reddy noted.

Since the start of the vaccination process, the healthcare major has administered over 50 lakh vaccine doses, it stated.

There are two vaccines -- Covaxin for age group 2-18 and ZyCov-D for 12-18 years old-- waiting for emergency use authorisation from the government.

Both vaccines would be available at Apollo Hospitals' vaccination centres across the country once all government approvals are in place and the vaccines are made available, the healthcare major noted. PTI MSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)