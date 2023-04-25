Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Group has drawn up plans to set up three more genomic facilities in the country, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi inaugurated the Apollo Genomic Institute in Chennai in the presence of chairman Prathap Reddy, executive chairperson Preetha Reddy and managing director Suneeta Reddy.

Apollo currently has two genomic institutes in Mumbai and Delhi. "By the end of 2023, Apollo aims to open three more genomic facilities in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad respectively," a press release said.

Genomics is a field of biology focused on studying all the DNA of a human being. In medicine, genome and DNA sequencing are done to learn more about a patient's molecular biology.

The Genomic Institute in Chennai would host a range of services including genetic evaluation, clinical diagnostics, obstetric genetics, cancer genomics among many others.

"India is a highly diverse heterogeneous country, and as a result, genomic medicine could have transformative potential. With decreasing infant mortality rates, genetic disorders are emerging as an important group of diseases...," Apollo Hospitals Group executive vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy said in the release.

"The expansion of the Genomics Institute is a critical step towards the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases, which continues to be a significant public health challenge in India and around the world," she said.

India has 20 per cent of the global population and contributes to 0.2 per cent of the global genetic database.

Apollo Genomic Network is planning to launch a genomic variant database to collate and secure the genomic data generated in a secure manner, the release said.

