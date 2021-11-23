New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday said Apollo Tyres is moving to its platform to digitise the company's manufacturing processes as well as transform customer experiences.

By moving all of its IT infrastructure to AWS, the tyre manufacturer can use AWS' broad portfolio of services to innovate customer experiences while driving productivity, compliance, and process efficiency gains globally across seven factories.

Apollo Tyres will draw on the breadth and depth of AWS capabilities, including Internet of Things (IoT), Data & Analytics, and Machine Learning (ML) to transform into an agile, data-driven enterprise.

Using data from the factory floor and real-time information from production machines, like tyre rubber mixer machines, Apollo Tyres can expand operational intelligence capabilities and more accurately manage machine utilisation, ensuring high quality levels and machine efficiency.

With AWS, Apollo Tyres is connecting all of its factories in the cloud this year in India and Europe.

By 2022, Apollo Tyres plans to migrate all mission-critical enterprise applications, including SAP (Systems Applications and Products) applications, to AWS to enhance customer experience, improve process efficiency, and enable process automation.

By digitally transforming with AWS, Apollo can unlock productivity and efficiency gains in its factories globally, innovate products and services faster, and enhance customer experience, Apollo Tyres Chief Digital Officer Hizmy Hassen said.

"We are using AWS capabilities, like IoT and Machine Learning services, to connect our factories and make them smarter. This fosters collaboration between our IT and business teams to make the production process more efficient, while delivering higher quality products at lower cost,” he added.

Apollo Tyres produces more than 2,425 tonnes (2,200 metric tonnes) of tyres daily in its seven factories worldwide. Each factory previously ran its on-premises infrastructure in silos, which provided limited visibility into global manufacturing efficiencies.

Apollo Tyres needed to upgrade its infrastructure to develop new ways of engaging with fleet operators, tyre dealers, and consumers, while delivering tyres and services efficiently at competitive prices. The company's first step was to create a data lake on AWS, which centrally stores Apollo Tyres' structured and unstructured data at scale.

This data lake provides the foundation for an integrated data platform, which enables Apollo Tyres' engineers around the world to collaborate in developing cloud-native applications and improve enterprise-wide decision making.

The integrated data platform enables Apollo Tyres to innovate new products and services, including energy-efficient tyres and remote warranty fulfillment.

Apollo Tyres has also launched an automated tyre inspection programme that checks for tyre defects using photos of the tyres taken as they progress along the production line. Based on Amazon Rekognition, a machine learning service that automates image and video analysis, it allows factory supervisors to intervene when manufacturing anomalies occur, providing customers with high-quality tyres that meet strict safety standards.

"Apollo Tyres is using the cloud to digitally transform, improve the tyre manufacturing process, and deliver better value to customers,” Vaishali Kasture, Head of Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Global Businesses, AWS India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL), said.

By moving its entire infrastructure to AWS, Apollo Tyres creates an environment of rapid and continuous innovation to provide safer and better quality tyres, and enhanced customer service experiences, she added.

