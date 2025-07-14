New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Arisinfra Solutions Ltd, which supplies materials and services for the construction and real estate sectors, has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

The company, which got listed recently on stock exchanges, has posted a net loss of Rs 19.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 224.21 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from 207.55 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the last fiscal, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.06 crore as against a net loss of Rs 18.60 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 781.98 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 702.35 crore in the preceding year.

Ronak K. Morbia, Chairman and Managing Director of Arisinfra Solutions, said: "FY25 has been a landmark year for Arisinfra. Not only did we transition into a listed company, but we also delivered strong operational and financial outcomes, including a 345 per cent year-on-year growth in EBITDA, by staying focused on execution and disciplined growth".

