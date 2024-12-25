New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Central Pollution Control Board and others in a matter regarding alarming levels of heavy metals and toxic substances found in Karnataka's Arkavathy river.

The river is an important tributary of Kaveri and originates near Nandi hills.

The green body was hearing the matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding mercury, banned pesticide DDT, cancer-causing polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), and fluoride found in the river water.

In an order dated December 13, a bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "As per the article, the river is a vital source of agriculture and horticulture in Karnataka. It highlights that even after the Karnataka High Court's direction to protect the Arkavathy river, it continues to suffer from severe domestic and industrial pollution."

The bench noted that according to the news report, samples were collected from three sites, revealing high DDT concentrations, mercury levels and harmful hydrocarbons.

"The news item attract the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, and the Environment (Protection) Act," the tribunal said.

It said the report also raised substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms.

The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents the member secretaries of CPCB and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Bengaluru regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and the District Magistrate of Bengaluru.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on February 10 before the tribunal's southern zonal in Chennai.

