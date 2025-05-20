Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Sapta Shakti Command Army Commander, reviewed the operational preparedness during a two-day visit to the Suratgarh Military Station in Rajasthan, a defence spokesperson said.

The Army commander was briefed extensively on the current operational status, security protocols and the overall readiness of the formations and units.

Lt Gen Singh commended the performance of the security personnel during Operation Sindoor, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the high standards of preparedness and the selfless dedication displayed by all personnel.

The Army commander also interacted with Air Force personnel of Suratgarh Air Force station and lauded the "exemplary professionalism and seamless coordination during Operation Sindoor".

Lt Gen Singh commended the joint planning and execution, which significantly contributed to the successful outcome of the operation.

The Army commander also took the opportunity to encourage the troops to maintain high standards of professionalism and continue their unwavering commitment to national security, the defence spokesperson said. He emphasised the importance of adapting to new technologies to countering evolving security challenges, Dhawan said.

