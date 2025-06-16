Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) The body of a jawan was found hanging from the ceiling of his unit at the Badami Bagh camp of the Army here on Monday, officials said.

They said the body of Naik P Kumar was discovered by his colleagues.

According to preliminary investigation, the jawan committed suicide, the officials said.

The body was taken to the Police Control Room here for medico-legal formalities, including post-mortem, they said.

