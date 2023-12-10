New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A half-marathon to commemorate India's victory in the 1999 Kargil war was held in Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

The event was flagged off by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in the presence of several military and civil dignitaries.

"In commemoration of the historic military victory in the Kargil War, the Indian Army conducted 'Honour Run' – Indian Army Veteran's Half Marathon' in Delhi on December 10," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The event was aimed at strengthening the bond among the Indian Army, veterans and the masses, especially the youth, it said.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

'Honour Run' was held under four categories: 'Kargil Run', a 21.1 km run; Tiger Hill Run, a 10-km run; Tololing Run, a 5-km run; and Batalik Run, a 3 km run.

Over 14,000 serving personnel, veterans, NCC cadets, families of army personnel and enthusiastic citizens of different ages participated in the event, it said.

The event also witnessed participation by Archana Pande, president of Army Wives Welfare Association and the spouse of other military personnel.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena presented the awards to winners in various categories.

"My best wishes to all the winners of the race event held at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium to mark the completion of 25 years of Kargil War. These winners included participants aged from 2 years to 83 years. I also congratulate the Indian Army for organising this event," the LG later tweeted.

An expo was also organised by the Department of Indian Army Veterans, giving an insight into Indian Army's victory in the Kargil War, officials said.

