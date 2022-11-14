Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Ashok Leyland, India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Monday launched a new ICV platform named Partner Super, designed with a contemporary tiltable day cabin and better manoeuvrability.

The models: 914, 1014 and 1114 in the 9.15 tonne, 10.25 tonne and 11.28 tonne GVW category respectively, will address customer needs in rated load applications, like e-commerce, beverage, FMCG, white goods, parcel, fruits, etc., and seek to provide better mileage.

"It is agile and ensures better manoeuvrability in narrow/ congested roads," Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, said.

"The growth in the ICV segment appears good and is likely to grow by 40 per cent this year. By next year we hope that it will reach the pre-covid level," Sanjeev Kumar, head MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said at the launch of the Partner Super.

The company is exploring multiple options in introducing a whole range of products in alternate fuels like CNG, LNG, hydrogen and electric, said Alfred Nixon, senior vice-president, product development, Ashok Leyland.

The company has a legacy of introducing best-in-class products that cater to the needs of customers and improves customers' total cost of ownership, said Sanjeev Kumar.

"In an endeavour to expand our product offerings in the ICV segment to strengthen the portfolio and meet the ever-growing demands of the customers, we have introduced Partner Super. We wish to keep this momentum on to realise our vision of being amongst the top 10 CV players globally by offering differentiated products," he said.

Contemporary tiltable day cabin apart, the key features and advantages of the Partner Super platform include: best-in-class payload, best-in-class mileage, best-in-class power (104 kW (140hp)), loading span options - 4.3 m (14 ft), 5.2 m (17 ft), 6.2 m (20 ft) and 6.8 m (22 ft), first year free i-alert subscription and 4-year & 4 lakh km driveline warranty.

