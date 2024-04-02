Chennai, Apr 2 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has reported a seven per cent decline in its vehicle sales made in March at 21,317 units.

The city-headquartered heavy commercial vehicle maker had sold 22,885 units during the same month of last year.

Ashok Leyland had sold 14,517 units of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in March 2024 while light commercial vehicles were at 6,800 units, totaling 21,317 units.

However, total cumulative sales made till March 2024 grew by 1 per cent to 1,82,830 units, as compared to 1,80,916 sold last year during the same period, a company statement said here.

Total sales including domestic and exports, made by Ashok Leyland in March slipped by 4 per cent to 22,866 units, as compared to 23,926 units sold in the same month of last year.

Ashok Leyland had sold 15,562 medium and heavy commercial vehicles in domestic and overseas markets in March while light commercial vehicles comprised 7,304 units totaling 22,866 units.

The cumulative sales made including overseas consignments till March 2024 grew by 1 per cent to 1,94,683 units as against 1,92,205 units sold in the same period of last year.

