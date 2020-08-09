Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday ordered the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to carry out a detailed survey on encroachments of government land.

The order was issued in a review meeting chaired by the chief minister, an official release said.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Prepares for IPL 2020, Fires Warning to Delhi Capitals' Opponents by Playing a Smashing Shot (Watch Video).

As per the order, the deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the 33 districts have been asked to carry out the exhaustive survey to ascertain the quantum of government land under encroachment.

"The DCs will conduct the survey on a priority basis and submit the report to the government for the Revenue and Disaster Management to initiate the next course of action against the illegal encroachers," the release said.

Also Read | Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: Being Perpetually Savage Is a Subtle Art, Aced and Exemplified With One Brilliant Ensemble After Another!.

The meeting was attended among others by the Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna and Additional Chief Secretary (Home, Political, Revenue and Disaster Management) Jishnu Baruah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)