Guwahati, Nov 20 (PTI) The Assam government on Saturday decided to form separate commissions for recruitment for grade 3 and 4 posts, and also hold a combined examination for taking in new employees in its various engineering services.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with officials of various state government departments here, an official release said.

Sarma reviewed the steps being taken for filling up vacant posts in various departments, particularly measures for providing one lakh government jobs as per his pre-poll promise to the people.

The meeting decided to constitute separate recruitment commissions headed by an officer in the rank of additional chief secretary for grade 3 and 4 posts.

Similarly, for various engineering services, it was decided to hold a combined recruitment examination through Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The chief minister directed the departments to expeditiously fill up all vacant posts, the release said.

The meeting was attended by APSC chairman Rajiv Kumar Bora, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Principal Secretary to CM Samir Kumar Sinha, and heads of various departments, it added.

