New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday posted over six-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 42.25 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 6.87 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

Total income during the period rose to Rs 2,275.65 crore as against Rs 2,091.01 crore in the year-ago period, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

"Our businesses have come back to normal in the GCC, however, India operations are still lagging behind even though the new cases in India have dropped significantly in the last month," Aster DM Healthcare Founder Chairman and Managing Director Azad Moopen said.

The company believes that the innate strength in its diversified business model has helped it maintain the business amid the pandemic situation, he added.

