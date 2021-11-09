New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Tuesday reported a 54.65 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 11.94 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Also Read | Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched Globally; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 197.70 crore. It was Rs 209.47 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India on Tuesday closed at Rs 3,023.35 per scrip on BSE, up 0.61 per cent from its previous close. HRS hrs

Also Read | Black Friday Sale 2021: Early Deals on iPhone 12, Galaxy Z Fold3, Pixel 6 & More.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)