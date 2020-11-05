New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday reported an 83.48 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 26.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.41 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 209.47 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 208.48 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs 4,295.80 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.40 per cent from their previous close.

