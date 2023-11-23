New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature at 9.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain clear through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The city's air quality was recorded at 373 at 9.30 am.

At least 15 out of 38 monitoring stations of the Central Pollution Control Board recorded AQI in the “severe” category on Thursday, while 22 monitoring stations recorded AQI in the “very poor” category at 9am.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)