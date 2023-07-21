New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Industrial robotics company Ati Motors has raised USD 10.85 million (about Rs 89 crore) in a funding round led by True Ventures, the company said on Friday.

Other investors participating in the round included Athera Ventures Partners, Blume Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and MFV Partners.

The company said the latest funding will enable it to deploy robotics technology in industrial environments and warehouses, and enter the US, South East Asia, Japan, and European markets.

Ati Motors CEO Saurabh Chandra said, "The autonomous robots space is brimming with immense opportunities, and we're at the forefront of this revolution as we transform industrial operations. This funding will fuel our expansion into new markets and industries."

