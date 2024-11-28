New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Luxury carmaker Audi India expects sales to be back on track next year after witnessing supply chain disruptions that hampered its performance in 2024, a top company executive said on Thursday.

The German carmaker, which on Thursday introduced a new version of its flagship SUV Q7, expects its sales to grow by 8-10 per cent next calender year, recovering from supply chain challenges it faced in the first two quarters of this calender year.

"We anticipate luxury car industry growth next year to be in the range of 8-10 per cent. For Audi also we expect similar kind of growth," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI in an interaction.

He noted that the industry sales growth has tapered down after witnessing huge growth in the last three years.

In January-September this year the industry growth has been around 5 per cent, down from over 30 per cent year-on-year growth witnessed in the last three years.

"Still we believe that the luxury car industry will cross the 50,000 unit-mark this year, its highest ever annual sales mark ever," Dhillon said.

He noted that 2024 has turned out to be a tough year for the automaker as it did not have sufficient supply of cars in the first two quarters.

"So we will not grow this year, but hopefully we will come back strongly next year," he noted.

Commenting on the new Q7, Dhillon stated that the company till date has sold over 10,000 units of the model in the country and that is a testament to the continued desire to own the flagship model.

The new Q7 comes with a new design and several updated features and is going to continue to attract SUV buyers, he added.

The two variants of the model are priced at Rs 88.66 lakh and Rs 97.81 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

