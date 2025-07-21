Mumbai, July 21 (PTI) Avance Technologies Ltd has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire India's premier tech-enabled B2B overstock inventory liquidation marketplace Excess2Sell.com, a statement said on Monday.

The strategic move marks Avance Technologies' entry into the high-potential, underpenetrated overstock inventory liquidation space, aimed at resolving one of the retail industry's most pressing challenges, the technology solutions provider said in a statement.

"The proposed acquisition of Excess2Sell will enable Avance Technologies to integrate its robust technological infrastructure with a proven marketplace model, unlocking new avenues for growth in both B2B and B2C segments," Vijay Purohit, the CFO of Avance Technologies Limited, said.

To bridge the gap between excess inventory and value-conscious buyers, Excess2sell.com has developed a scalable platform that enables manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers to liquidate surplus stock efficiently.

The platform leverages smart pricing algorithms and consumer insights to maximize recovery value while offering customers high-quality products at discounted rates. Categories span electronics, fashion, home goods, and lifestyle products.

