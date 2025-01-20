Ayodhya (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Devotees visiting the temple town of Ayodhya can enjoy free, clean and full meals by simply presenting their Aadhaar or any valid ID proof at the Amawa temple, situated just 100 metres from the Ram temple.

The Amawa temple provides morning, afternoon and evening meals free of cost to devotees.

"Since the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, millions of devotees have been visiting daily for worship. To ensure they don't face food-related issues, we have been offering full meals to devotees at the Amawa Ram Temple since December 1, 2019," said Pankaj, the temple manager.

Explaining the process for getting the free meals, he said, "The devotees need to visit the office at the front of the Amawa temple complex and present their Aadhaar or ID proof to receive a token. This token allows them to enjoy a free full meal."

"Every day, approximately 10,000 to 15,000 devotees are served clean and wholesome meals, completely free of charge," he added.

