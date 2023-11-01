New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said its total sales increased by 19 per cent year-on-year to 4,71,188 units in October this year.

The company had dispatched a total of 3,95,238 units in October 2022.

Its total dispatches to dealers last month rose by 36 per cent to 3,29,618 units compared to 2,42,917 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it was its highest-ever monthly wholesales to date.

Its total exports, however, declined by 7 per cent year-on-year to 1,41,570 units in October against 1,52,321 units a year ago.

