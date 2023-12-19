Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday announced the introduction of a new facility aimed at the senior citizens of the country.

The bank launched 'INSPIRE' which will offer 8.35 per cent interest per annum on fixed deposits for a tenor of 500 days.

INSPIRE will also provide enhanced banking experience along with healthcare benefits, the bank said in a statement.

It will offer the existing benefits like preferential interest rates, priority banking services and doorstep banking facilities for the senior citizen customers of the bank.

Sujoy Roy, head, branch banking, Bandhan Bank, said, "We recognise the importance and need of financial independence at all ages. Bandhan Bank has come up with this comprehensive bouquet of benefits meticulously designed for senior citizens." PTI dc

