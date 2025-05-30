Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday inaugurated its first 'Phygital' branch in the Kolkata Zone, which aims to combine digital enablement with personalised assistance, the state-run lender said.

It is the seventh such branch of the bank in the country.

"This innovative branch model represents a significant step forward in redefining customer experience by combining digital enablement with personalised assistance," Managing Director & CEO Debadatta Chand said.

The ‘Phygital' branch aims to integrate self-service and assisted service models, featuring self-service kiosks, a video contact centre for non-financial services, and universal service desks for in-person assistance, he said.

The Kolkata Zone is a key business hub for Bank of Baroda in West Bengal, with 258 branches, it said.

