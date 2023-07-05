New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India (BOI) on Wednesday paid the government a dividend of Rs 668.17 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

BoI managing director Rajneesh Karnatak presented the dividend cheque to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Vivek Joshi, Financial Services Secretary.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Officials Issue Red Alert of Excessive Rainfall in Raigad District.

The dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (20 per cent) was declared by BoI's Board of Directors on May 30, 2023, the bank said in a statement.

The dividend payout is based on the bank's financial performance for the full year 2022-23.

Also Read | Shooting During US Independence Day 2023 Celebrations: 9 People Shot and Wounded in Washington DC While Enjoying Fourth of July Holiday.

BoI's net profit jumped by 18.15 per cent from Rs 3,405 crore in FY22 to Rs 4,023 crore in FY23.

The operating profit increased by 34.09 per cent from Rs 9,988 crore in FY22 to Rs 13,393 crore in the financial year ended March 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)