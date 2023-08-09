Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) Bata India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 107.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 119.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Also Read | PM Modi Independence Day Speech Videos: Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Speeches From Ramparts of Red Fort Since 2014.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 958.1 crore, a growth of 2 per cent over Q1FY23.

Expenses were higher during the quarter under review to Rs 826.9 crore vs Rs 792.6 crore.

Also Read | Gaurav Gogoi on Manipur Issue: No-Confidence Motion Not for Numbers But for Justice for Manipur, Says Congress MP.

The average selling price of shoes grew by 3 per cent during the quarter, the company stated in a statement.

"With our strategy of casualisation and premiumisation, expansion in Retail Network and accelerated investment towards core technologies (ERP, Merchandising, etc.,), we believe the template is set up for future profitable growth," Bata India MD and CEO, Gunjan Shah said in his comment.

Digital footprint through the company's omnichannel e-commerce revenue streams gained significant momentum in the quarter going by, he said.

"We are optimistic about the demand resurgence going ahead and continue to expand in Tier 3-5 towns, digital channels, and make investments in elevating customer experience & brand marketing," Shah said.

The company's retail network expanded by 70 stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 2,100 across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)