New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Bayer CropScience, the Indian unit of German crop science group Bayer AG, on Monday reported a 49.27 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 143.3 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25 on higher revenue.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 96 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,083.5 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 821.1 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit declined to Rs 568 crore from Rs 740.5 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Bayer CropScience Vice Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Simon Wiebusch said, "In Q4, our revenue from Operations grew by 32 per cent over the previous year, driven by strong performance in spring corn and by both strong performance and double-digit liquidation growth in the crop protection portfolio".

"The promotional investments made in the previous quarter generated significant returns. Quarter-on-quarter deviations reflect the realities of our agriculture. Our focus on liquidation-led channel management aligns with market realities and demonstrates our commitment to delivering continuous value."

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend payment of Rs 35 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to shareholders' approval.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)