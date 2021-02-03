Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) The Indian subsidiary of Swedish bearing manufacturer SKF on Wednesday announced its entry in the digital sales business with the launch of its first online store E-Shop.

The online store will offer products from automotive and industrial business for retail and industrial buyers, SKF India said in a statement.

This 24/7 self-service online store aims to provide direct access to SKF genuine and reliable products ranging from bearings and bearing units, housing and accessories, greases and other maintenance products, for both Industrial and automotive segments, it said.

The launch is in line with SKF's commitment of expanding reach to customers across market segments and continuously providing customer experience, while further boosting the 'Digital India' initiative of the central government, it added.

SKF India Managing Director Manish Bhatnagar said, "We want to be the partner of choice for our customers and are committed to creating platforms that support the digital transformation journey for our customers and partners."

He added that E-shop enables the store to adapt to the changing customer buying preferences and supports its strategy of expanding reach in new markets while growing presence in the existing segments. "Hosting a wide range of products and solutions, the platform provides a reliable and seamless online experience to our existing and new customers."

All the process industries, MSMEs, traders, retailers, automotive aftermarket retailers, mechanics and fleet owners will benefit from this wide range of products and solutions, said the company. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)