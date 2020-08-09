Barddhaman (WB), Aug 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after losing his job due to the COVID-19 outbreak in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district, police said on Sunday.

The former car mechanic's body was found hanging from a bamboo pole in the bathroom of his residence in Khudirampally area in Barddhaman town on Saturday evening, they said.

The deceased's family members claimed he was depressed after losing his job due to the COVID-19 crisis. He was the lone bread earner of the family, a police officer said. PTI

