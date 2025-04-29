Kolkata, Apr 29 (PTI) West Bengal has ranked 13th among 17 large Indian states in the CareEdge State Ranking 2025, with a composite score of 38.9, reflecting persistent challenges across economic, infrastructure, and financial sectors, while posting moderate performance in social and governance indicators.

The report by the rating agency evaluated the performance of states in 50 indicators under seven pillars - economic, fiscal, infrastructure, financial development, social, governance and environment.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

Maharashtra topped the CareEdge State Rankings 2025 among large states with a composite score of 56.5, driven by strong performances in fiscal management, financial development, governance, and social indicators.

In the social development pillar, West Bengal recorded a relatively strong score of 67.8, placing it among the top six large states. The score reflects strengths in education enrolment, literacy and health outcomes, although it lagged behind leaders such as Kerala (90.5) and Tamil Nadu (79.3), according to the report.

Also Read | ATM Withdrawal Free Limit, Fees: ATM Transaction Fee Set To Rise As New RBI Rules Come Into Effect From May 1, Check Revised Limits and Charges.

In the governance pillar, West Bengal's score stood at 46.5, below the national median. This score was influenced by middling performance on parameters such as police strength, conviction rates, and e-governance delivery. States like Tamil Nadu (64.6), Karnataka (64.5), and Madhya Pradesh (66.3) outperformed Bengal in governance efficiency and service delivery.

The report said that West Bengal fared poorly in the economic pillar, scoring 30.1, among the bottom five states, weighed down by factors like low GSDP growth and FDI share. Its environment score was even lower at 26.6, the second-worst among large states, raising concerns about sustainability and green infrastructure.

In fiscal performance, Bengal scored 43.6, a mid-range showing ahead of Punjab and Bihar but behind states like Odisha (71.1) and Gujarat (65.0).

Financial development remained a concern, with West Bengal scoring only 28.5, reflecting weak insurance penetration, credit access, and digital financial inclusion, the CareEdge State Ranking report said.

Among other eastern states, Odisha led the country in fiscal management but struggled in infrastructure and governance.

Jharkhand and Bihar remained among the worst performers overall, with composite scores of 36.0 and 34.8 respectively.

Among the small and northeastern states, Goa topped the overall ranking with a score of 62.1, followed by Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

Assam achieved a balanced profile with solid fiscal and governance scores (56.1 and 54.5, respectively) but moderate to weak infrastructure and financial development indicators, the report said.

As India prepares to take the quantum leap to become a developed nation by 2047, the states play a pivotal role in driving the vision of a 'viksit Bharat', CareEdge Ratings Managing Director and Group CEO Mehul Pandya stated in his foreword of the report.

The states are not merely participants in the nation's developmental journey but also play an instrumental role in catalysing growth by spearheading essential state-level reforms and policies, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)