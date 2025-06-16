Bengaluru, Jun 16 (PTI) Civic authorities here on Monday cleared unauthorised constructions in 12 buildings across Yelahanka and Byatarayanapura assembly constituencies.

Yelahanka Zonal Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Kari Gowda, said the operation targeted buildings with extra floors and deviations from approved plans.

In Surabhi Layout, Muneshwar Layout, and Chikkabommasandra, third floors built illegally on a 2,400 sq ft plot were demolished, the BBMP said in a statement.

In Yelahanka New Town, an additional floor was removed for exceeding the approved two floors. Similar actions were taken in Srirampura, Jakkur, Balaji Layout, Kodigehalli, and Vidyaranyapura, where owners had constructed up to the fourth or fifth floors in violation of the sanctioned limits. Some had no approval at all.

Notices had been served earlier, and while some owners complied voluntarily, others faced demolition.

Costs for the clearance will be recovered from violators, the BBMP officials said.

They warned that any further violations of approved building plans will result in demolition and penalties. Senior officials supervised the drive as part of a strict enforcement initiative.

