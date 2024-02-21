New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Agrochemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd on Wednesday said it has been granted a patent for fungicide product Tricolor that helps in protecting many crop diseases.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that its subsidiary Seedlings India has been "granted a patent by the Indian Patent Office-Government of India for an invention entitled 'Synergistic Fungicidal Composition comprising Strobilurin and Triazole Fungicides with Sulphur'".

The patent is for the term of 20 years commencing October 4, 2021.

The company said in a statement that this fungicidal composition was launched in July 2023.

Tricolor effectively controls a multitude of crop diseases such as sheath blight, powdery mildew, scab, and alternaria across various crops, including rice, tomato, grapes, chilli, wheat, mango, and apple.

