Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda), Sep 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday assured full support and cooperation to the Guru Gobind Singh refinery management for any further expansion of the project, said an official statement.

The chief minister, who visited the refinery in Bathinda, said this ambitious project is playing an important role in the economic development of the state.

He said the state government is duty-bound to extend a helping hand in any further expansion of the project.

Mann said that such projects are the need of the hour to put the state in orbit of a high growth trajectory.

The chief minister also said the state government is mulling setting up a plastic park in the area. This will help in checking the import of plastic from other states. It will also help in generating new employment for the youth in the region.

He expressed satisfaction that the refinery is the first oil and gas project to be set up in Punjab and the largest company in the state in terms of capital investment at a single location.

The refinery produces Bharat Stage-VI compliant transportation fuels like motor spirit and high-speed diesel, among others, and is regarded as the energy lifeline of northern India, he added.

Mann envisioned that once commissioned, the Guru Gobind Singh Polymer Addition Project will position the state as a petrochemical hub and bring further positive socio-economic benefits to Punjab and the Bathinda region in particular.

The chief minister further said the refinery is important for the state as it generates employment for the youth besides acting as a catalyst for the development of the region.

He asked the management of the refinery to ensure that jobs are given mostly to the local youth.

Mann said that in case the refinery faces any sort of difficulty in finding adequately skilled youth in the state then they must contact the state government, which will get it arranged through Punjab Skill Mission.

The chief minister also said that concerted efforts will be made for giving a complete facelift to the holy town of Talwandi Sabo.

According to the statement, Mann said the state government is committed to cementing the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood in the state.

He said that no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state and severest action will be taken against anyone trying to do so.

Mann said that forces inimical to the peace and progress of the state are hatching conspiracies to disturb it but any such nefarious attempt will be thwarted by the state government.

Notably, earlier this week, four masked men had broken into the church in Tarn Taran, vandalised it and fled after setting the pastor's car on fire.

