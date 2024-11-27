New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Bihar Pavilion was honoured with the prestigious 'Gold' award at the 43rd India International Trade Fair on Wednesday for its exceptional design, thematic presentation and showcasing of sustainability.

The award presentation ceremony took place at the Amphitheatre, Musical Fountain (adjacent to Hall 1) at Bharat Mandapam here.

The pavilion was inaugurated earlier by Bihar's Minister of Industries and Tourism Nitish Mishra, who highlighted the state's progressive trajectory through its unique theme 'Viksit Bihar under Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.

Bandana Preyashi, Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, said the recognition of the Bihar Pavilion at IITF 2024 is a proud moment for the state, reflecting our unwavering focus on showcasing Bihar's cultural vibrancy and economic progress.

"This award underscores our commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation, all of which are integral to our vision of 'Viksit Bihar by 2047'. It is a testament to the collaborative effort of the government and our local artisans, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders who have brought this vision to life," she added.

Director in the Department of Industries, Bihar, Alok Ranjan Ghosh acknowledged the recognition as a reflection of Bihar's commitment to bridging tradition and modernity.

He credited the pavilion's success to meticulous planning and collaboration across departments.

"This achievement is a significant milestone for Bihar, reaffirming its position as a forward-thinking state that embraces its heritage while charting a progressive path. The Bihar Pavilion stands as a symbol of the state's aspirations and efforts toward realizing its vision of 'Viksit Bihar by 2047'," Ghosh stated.

Featuring 75 stalls, the pavilion presented a comprehensive blend of Bihar's traditional arts, sustainable industrial practices and visionary development initiatives.

The entrance of the pavilion, designed as the iconic Sabhyata Dwar, symbolised the state's rich cultural and industrial heritage.

Inside, the pavilion featured 3D-printed visuals of modern Nalanda and the Rajgir Glass Bridge, alongside traditional art forms such as Madhubani, Tikuli, and Manjusa.

These elements celebrated the state's seamless integration of history, culture, and progress.

Sustainability remained a key focus, with the pavilion's eco-friendly design adhering to ITPO's plastic-free guidelines.

The decor utilised locally sourced materials, providing opportunities for Bihar's artisans while reflecting the state's commitment to environmental responsibility.

The Bihar Pavilion's exhibits included highlights of the state's flagship initiatives such as Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana and Start-Up Bihar, showcasing entrepreneurship and innovation.

The 43rd India International Trade Fair 2024 witnessed participation from over 3,500 exhibitors, including nine foreign exhibitors, as well as 33 states and Union Territories.

