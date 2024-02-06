New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Biocon Ltd on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for a generic anti-cancer medication.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dasatinib tablets to market in strengths of 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

The approval will further strengthen the company's portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products, it added.

Shares of Biocon settled 4.97 per cent higher at Rs 298.75 apiece on the BSE.

