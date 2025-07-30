Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Forging and precision engineering firm Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a contract with aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Canada for setting up a new ring mill for aerospace applications.

The new ring mill is expected to be operational by 2026 and will support both domestic and international aerospace programmes, the company said.

Also Read | New UPI Rules Effective From August 1, 2025: From Daily Balance Check Limits to Autopay Timing Restrictions, List of Key Changes for People Using GPay, PhonePe, Paytm and More.

This facility is designed to produce high performance aerospace products for aero-engine applications, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and adhering to the highest global quality and traceability standards, the company said.

It will also serve as a key contributor to India's vision of becoming a global aerospace manufacturing hub, it said.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025 Deadline: Who Can Apply, Documents Required and How To Claim PMFBY Crop Insurance Before July 31.

"We are deepening our strategic relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada through the establishment of this new ring mill. It not only reinforces our commitment to the global aerospace ecosystem but also marks a significant step in advancing India's manufacturing capabilities in high-value aerospace components," said Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd.

Pratt & Whitney has been present in India for more than seven decades and has more than 800 employees who contribute to developing the next generation of dependable engines.

"This underscores our commitment to building a resilient global supply chain and advancing India's aerospace ecosystem," said Frederic Lefebvre, Vice President, Supply Chain, Pratt and Whitney Canada.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)