New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The government has invited proposals from exporter associations and trade bodies for setting up a dedicated Export Promotion Council for Technical Textiles.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in its meeting held on February 26, 2020 had approved the constitution of a dedicated Export Promotion Council (EPC) for Technical Textiles.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Lashes Out at Captain Amarinder Singh, Accuses Punjab CM of Playing ‘Low-Level’ Politics Over Farmers’ Protest.

Therefore, it has been decided that a dedicated EPC in the Ministry of Textiles shall be constituted, the Textiles Ministry said in a notification.

"Consequently, exporter associations and trade bodies registered under Companies Act or Society Registration Act are hereby invited to submit proposal for constitution of a dedicated EPC for Technical Textiles," it said.

Also Read | Razorpay Collaborates With PayPal to Enable International Payments for Indian MSMEs & Freelancers.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel welcomed the government's decision saying it will boost exports and strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity in the sunrise sector.

"Of the 207 items notified as technical textiles in January 2019, there are 12 products of apparel. The global market for these 12 products is estimated to be USD 11 billion, though India's exports is only USD 93 million. This indicates a huge potential in these products if dedicated export promotion activities are undertaken for these products," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)