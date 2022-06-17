Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) Technology consulting and digital solutions company, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, opened its first centre in Kolkata on Friday and is planning to hire 4000-5000 employees in the next 2-3 years in the country's eastern region, a senior company official said.

The new centre marks the company's expansion in this region as it strategises to move with more distributed offices closer to the talent.

IT companies are facing severe supply constraints for talent with high attrition rates across the industry.

"We want to have more distributed offices and go for more offices where the talent is instead of large campuses. The company had hired 10,600 people in FY'22 and expected to do similar hiring in the current year," L&T Infotech Chief Operating Officer Nachiket Deshpande said.

He said that the first Kolkata facility is a 340-seater but can serve about 500 people by employing a hybrid mode of work.

"We will have more offices in this region. By this year-end, the number of employees will rise to 2000 while in 2-3 years it will become the base of 4000-5000 employees.

Deshpande said that the company hopes that demand will remain strong and the talent supply side will stabilise by December.

He also remained optimistic about strong growth in all its business verticals in the upcoming quarters.

In FY'22, the company's revenue was USD 2.1 billion.

At the inauguration of the L&T Infotech centre, Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority chairman Debashis Sen said that Wipro is expected to begin construction of its second campus before the Durga puja in October while Infosys has already started construction activity for their new campus in New Town.

The two IT majors will create employment opportunities for thousands of people.

Sen said that the 200 acres in the Bengal Silicon Valley hub are full and the government is planning to expand that facility.

