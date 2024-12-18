Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funds invested USD 4 billion in November, which was 156 per cent higher than the year-ago period but lower about 15 per cent compared with the preceding month, a report said on Wednesday.

The month saw 87 deals -- 47 per cent higher than the 59 transactions in November 2023, as per the report by industry lobby grouping IVCA and consultancy firm EY.

"While 2024 had started off on a strong note, geopolitical tensions, uncertainty over US elections outcome, and inflation weighed on the markets, as did the bid-ask spread between seller expectations and buyer valuations," the consultancy firm's partner Vivek Soni said.

Soni said pure-play PE/VC investments in November totalled USD 3.5 billion in November, a 297 per cent increase compared to the USD 873 million in November 2023 and 27 per cent higher than the USD 2.7 billion in October 2024.

The real estate and infrastructure asset class declined by a fifth when compared to the year-ago period to USD 566 million in November 2024, the report said.

Buyout investments emerged as the leading deal type in November at USD 1.6 billion, followed by start-up investments at USD 1.1 billion, it said.

From a sectoral perspective, industrial products led with USD 1 billion in PE/VC investments in November, followed by financial services and e-commerce at USD 723 million and USD 550 million, respectively.

The month recorded 15 exits worth USD 3.7 billion, compared to USD 1.2 billion across 22 exits in November 2023, the report said.

Total fundraises in November 2024 reached USD 1.1 billion across eight funds, compared to USD 401 million raised across six funds in November 2023.

