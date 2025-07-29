New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday said the appointment of India-born Shailesh Jejurikar as the next CEO of American FMCG major Procter & Gamble Company proves yet again that Indian-American leaders can navigate not just tech, but the hearts and minds of US consumers.

Reacting to the news of the proposed elevation of Shailesh Jejurikar, in a post on X, Mahindra also noted that it has a "special meaning" to the Mahindra Group as "Shailesh happens to be the younger brother of our very own Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) M&M Ltd".

"Procter & Gamble is a brand-building powerhouse that has defined consumer behavior for generations. Shailesh Jejurikar's appointment as CEO proves yet again that Indian-American leaders can navigate not just tech, but the hearts and minds of US consumers," he said.

Highlighting Shailesh's relationship with Rajesh Jejurikar, Mahindra wrote, "So our pride is in our 'extended family!'...Congratulations Shailesh...Keep Rising!

American FMCG major Procter & Gamble Company has named India-born Shailesh Jejurikar as its next Chief Executive Officer, who will lead the consumer goods multinational from January 1, 2026.

Shailesh Jejurikar (58), who joined Procter & Gamble (P&G) as an assistant brand manager in 1989, will replace Jon Moeller as part of a top leadership transition, according to a statement from the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company.

He is serving as Chief Operating Officer of P&G for over the last six years and is also a board member of vertical transportation systems maker Otis Elevator Co.

