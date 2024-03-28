Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services to the PW127M engines powering the ATR turbo prop fleet of the newly launched regional carrier Fly91 as part of a multi-year service pact.

A brand under Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd, Fly91 commenced commercial operations from earlier this month on regional routes with two leased ATR 72-600 planes with Goa as its base.

"The agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada is a significant step. We are committed to reliable, sustainable, and scalable air transportation services to build India's regional connectivity. We strongly believe that our ATR aircraft powered by P&WC's PW127M engines will help us achieve just that," said Manoj Chacko, Managing Director and CEO at Fly91, said in a statement.

