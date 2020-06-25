New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Shares of GIC Re zoomed over 8 per cent on Thursday after the company reported near doubling of its net income to Rs 1,197.4 crore for the March quarter.

The stock jumped 8.51 per cent to Rs 165.75 on the BSE.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 25, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

On the NSE, it surged 8.27 per cent to Rs 165.45.

State-owned reinsurer GIC Re on Wednesday reported near doubling of its net income to Rs 1,197.4 crore for the March quarter, driven by investment income.

Also Read | Is This the Loch Ness Monster? Pic of Giant Sea Creature Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day.

The company's net income stood at Rs 603.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

During the reporting quarter, gross premium increased nearly 14 per cent to Rs 9,217.84 crore from Rs 8,089.35 crore earlier, the company said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)