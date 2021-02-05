New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Shares of kitchen appliances manufacturer Stove Kraft on Friday listed on the bourses with a premium of over 29 per cent against its issue price of Rs 385.

The stock made a debut at Rs 467, recording a gain of 21.29 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it jumped 28.71 per cent to Rs 495.55.

In tandem, at the NSE, it listed at Rs 498, jumping 29.35 per cent against the issue price.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 1,444.81 crore on the BSE.

The Rs 412.62-crore initial public offer of Stove Kraft was subscribed 18 times.

Price range for the offer was at Rs 384-385 a share.

The company is engaged in the manufacture and retail of a wide and diverse suite of kitchen solutions under Pigeon and Gilma brands.

