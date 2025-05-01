Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 1 (PTI) Two Udupi-based businessmen have been convicted and sentenced in separate cheque bounce cases by a court here, with judgments delivered within a year of the cases being filed.

The verdicts were pronounced on Wednesday, according to court officials.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 2: Brian Lara, Dwayne Johnson, Princess Charlotte of Wales and David Beckham - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 2.

The 9th Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, presided over by Judge Dr Shilpa Byadgi, ordered Prakash Acharya of Vishwa Constructions to pay a fine of Rs 14.40 lakh in a case filed by Mangaluru-based Ken Enterprises.

The complaint was filed after a security cheque issued by Acharya bounced due to insufficient funds. If he fails to pay the fine, Acharya will undergo six months of simple imprisonment.

Also Read | What Is NEET Fake Question Paper Scam? Know Modus Operandi As NTA Cracks Down Over 100 Telegram, Instagram Channels.

Of the total fine, Rs 14.35 lakh has been ordered as compensation to the complainant.

In a separate case, Ravi Kumar, another businessman from Udupi, was directed to pay Rs 4.05 lakh in fines to the same complainant.

He will face four months' imprisonment if the amount is not paid. Rs 4 lakh from the fine is to be paid to the complainant as compensation.

Both cases were filed in 2024 and concluded within a year.

Advocate Sukesh Kumar Shetty represented the complainants in both matters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)