Mangaluru, Apr 17 (PTI) Workers of BJP and Congress got into a minor scuffle in Santhekatte in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday after an angry mob damaged a car that belonged to a BJP worker.

The incident was reported after supporters of BJP candidate Harish Poonja were returning after the filing of nomination papers. Congress party workers were taking a procession on the same route to file the nomination papers of their candidate Rakshith Shivaram.

Workers of both parties got into an altercation as they raised slogans. Later, BJP workers staged a protest condemning the incident, police sources said.

