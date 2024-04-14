Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the BJP's election manifesto aims to give a new direction to development works in the country and transform the dreams of people into reality.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said that unlike the grand old party, the BJP does not make hollow promises and fulfils what it says.

"People have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees," the chief minister told reporters in Karnal.

PM Modi made a pitch for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world beset by geopolitical tensions as the BJP on Sunday released its manifesto, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC.

Saini said the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' has incorporated suggestions of lakhs of people across the country and strengthens the four pillars of a "Viksit Bharat" -- welfare of the underprivileged, youths, women, and farmers.

It aims at giving a new direction to development in the country, he said, adding the manifesto is aimed at transforming the dreams of the people of the country into reality and making India a developed country.

Replying to a question, Saini said the opposition Congress is holding one meeting after another but is unable to firm up their Lok Sabha election candidates in Haryana.

Many of their leaders fear that they will again receive severe drubbing like in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

In the past 10 years, the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana formulated several schemes for the welfare of various sections of society. The country has touched new heights of development in the past decade under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, Saini said.

After unveiling the party's manifesto, the prime minister first handed over its copies to representatives of the four broad groups -- Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN) -- who are beneficiaries of government schemes.

One such representative was Ramveer, a farmer from a village in Haryana's Jhajjar, who was the beneficiary of some of the schemes.

Chief Minister Saini said it is a matter of happiness for the people of Haryana that Prime Minister Modi handed over a copy of the manifesto to Ramveer.

