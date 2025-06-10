Barabanki (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that the 11-year rule of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has only resulted in worsening conditions for the public and large-scale job losses.

His attack came at a time when the BJP is celebrating Narendra Modi government's anniversary.

Singh, who is also in-charge of AAP's affairs in Uttar Pradesh, was addressing party workers from 11 districts of the state here.

Attacking both the Centre and the UP government, Singh said, "Their agenda is not development but creating conflict among people across the country and using it for political gains."

He also called the ruling BJP "Bharatiya Jhootha Party" for allegedly spreading lies.

Singh said that AAP will contest the 2026 panchayat elections in UP with full strength and will hit the streets in protest against BJP's policies.

"The BJP had promised two crore jobs, lower inflation, return of black money, doubling of farmers' income, and permanent housing for all poor by 2022. All these turned out to be lies. That's why it should be called Bharatiya Jhootha Party," he said.

He further alleged that since the BJP came to power, no teacher recruitment has taken place and the youth of the country are struggling for employment.

Referring to the recent cancellation of a teacher recruitment drive in UP, Singh said, "An advertisement for two lakh posts of teachers was issued and then deleted via a social media post, leaving youths agitated."

Questioning the government's priorities, Singh said, "Instead of solving people's problems, the BJP is busy targeting mosques and operating bulldozers."

He urged AAP workers to strengthen the party's organisational structure down to the booth level in preparation for the 2026 panchayat polls and to remain connected to public concerns.

The AAP leader also levelled serious allegations regarding the tragedy at the Maha Kumbh Mela, claiming that 82 people had died while the government underreported the figure as 37.

"Even the brother of leader like Govindacharya died in the stampede and his body was wrongly listed as 'unidentified'. The government is hiding its failures by presenting false data," Singh said.

He also pointed to alleged corruption in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, stating that Rs 10 crore had been fraudulently claimed by 39 hospitals under the names of 6,239 patients for fake treatments and medicines.

He demanded that panchayat and block pramukh elections be held directly by the public to curb the buying and selling of votes.

