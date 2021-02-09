New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) BLS International on Tuesday said it has bagged a new project from Uttar Pradesh Government to operate 10,000 Jan Sewa Kendras across the state.

In line with the UP Government's focus on enhancing digitally enabled citizen services, the scope of the project includes facilitating end-to-end solutions for more than 250 G2C (government to citizens) and B2C (business to consumer) services to citizens through a dedicated, comprehensive and web-enabled platform, a statement said.

Each of these 10,000 centres will be operated by self-employed Service Centre Operators (SCO) who will be trained by BLS International spread across 12 districts in the state, it added.

This will provide a decentralised self-governance backbone to the administrative system and an end-to-end integrated solution for various services along with online verification of different certificates issued by multiple government departments, the statement said.

"We will enable 10,000 youth with appropriate training and know-how to become SCOs and provide end-to-end integrated solutions through our portal. Our experience of Punjab Sewa Kendra (PSK) project wherein we have processed about 24 million applicants since 2016 equips us with the right experience to support Uttar Pradesh with their endeavour," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

Some of the services provided through these centres include Revenue, Medical and Health, Social Welfare, Women Welfare and Child Development, Handicap Welfare, Urban Development, Employment, Labour Board, Lok Shikayat, Agriculture, Power, Entertainment Tax and others.

