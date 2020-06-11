Latest News | BMW Launches New Version of X6 Priced at Rs 95 Lakh

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) German luxury automaker BMW on Thursday launched a new version of its X6 sports activity coupe in India priced at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available as completely built-up units (CBU), the third generation X6 can be booked at all company dealerships, BMW India said in a statement.

The petrol powered X6 xDrive40i xLine and X6 xDrive40i M Sport trims are both priced at Rs 95 lakh.

"This vehicle is like no other, to the very last detail, the all-new BMW X6 offers a unique synthesis of luxury, sporting dynamics and powerful style creating an excitingly different driving experience for our customers," BMW Group India Acting President Arlindo Teixeira said.

The model offers customisable options to customers for the very first time. A range of optional features include laser light, head-up display, panorama glass roof sky lounge among others.

